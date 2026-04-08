WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced on Tuesday, April 7 that it is now accepting applications for its Youth Scholarship Program.

The city is awarding $2,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are making a difference in their community and planning to pursue higher education. The scholarship money can be used for any expense incurred in pursuing post-secondary education at an accredited college, university, or trade/vocational school.

To apply, applicants must:

-Be a West Hollywood resident

-Graduate high school (or receive a GED) in 2026

-Have at least 150 hours of community service

-Be accepted to a college, university, or trade/vocational school

West Hollywood’s Youth Scholarship Program is one of the first municipal government sponsored programs of its kind in the country. The program is funded entirely by donations from the community. To support the program, the city encourages donations from community members, organizations and area businesses.

For more details on West Hollywood’s Youth Scholarship program, contact the City’s Human Services Division at (323) 848-6510 or email HumanServices@weho.org.

Applications are due by May 29, 2026. To learn more details and to apply visit: www.weho.org/youthscholarship.