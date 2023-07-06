WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city will host a free document shredding, electronic and hazardous household waste collection event for residents and businesses. Community members are invited to bring confidential files and unwanted electronics, including hard drives, and household hazardous waste for shredding and recycling. The hazardous household waste collection is for residents only.

The city of West Hollywood indicated on its website that the free event will take place on Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center employee parking lot, located at 355 N. San Vicente Boulevard. This is a drive-through event. All e-waste, hazardous household waste and documents must be in the trunk prior to arrival.

E-waste will be handled by certified electronics recycler, Homeboy Recycling, in a way that protects the planet and keeps data safe while creating jobs for people in the region facing serious barriers to employment. All electronics are accepted, with the exception of large appliances, thermostats, light bulbs, and batteries. For more details call (323) 222-3322. Household hazardous waste collection will be handled by Veolia North America. For information call Sandy Nunez at (626) 594-2146.

For additional details, contact Matt Magener, Environmental Programs Coordinator of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6894 or at mmagener@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.