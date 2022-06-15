WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood and the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (WHCC) annually partner on a State of The City event to engage the city’s business leaders and the community at-large in a conversation about new initiatives, economic trends, and innovations in West Hollywood.

State of The City 2022 will study the theme Resourceful. Resilient. Ready for the Future! and will take place at The London West Hollywood on Wednesday, June 22 at 8:30 a.m. Tickets are $95; for more details and to purchase tickets for State of The City 2022, visit https://www.wehochamber.com/state-of-the-city.

West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister and West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chair, Nick Rimedio, will provide welcoming remarks. West Hollywood City Manager David A. Wilson will present the State of The City keynote address. More than 300 local business leaders are expected to attend.

Mayor Meister will moderate a “Building Business Resiliency” panel discussion focusing on the foundation of business resilience, which allows for quick adaption to risks and disruptions, while maintaining key business workflows and safeguarding employees. Experts will discuss best practices and strategies for businesses, changing trends in economic development, and resources to prepare for the next extreme challenge to the business community.

West Hollywood has been taking steps to support local businesses and workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. They produced a Toolkit For West Hollywood Businesses affected by the pandemic. A PDF of the kit can be downloaded, along with links to guidance for businesses and workplaces, from the city’s website at www.weho.org/business.

The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce supports and promotes a community environment where commerce can flourish. The Chamber fosters prosperity and champions local business by providing resources and leadership to advance activity through economic development. For more information visit www.wehochamber.com.

For additional information about the State of The City 2022 event contact the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce at (323) 650-2688. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.