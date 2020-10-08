WEST HOLLYWOOD— The City of West Hollywood proclaimed October 2020 as “Get Out The Vote Month.” This is aimed at increasing voter turnout in the General Municipal Election in November, the deadline of which to register to vote is October 19, 2020.

In addition to the nationwide election, the City of West Hollywood’s Municipal Election will be held on November 3, 2020 and will be conducted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. More information on WeHo’s election is available at www.weho.org/elections.

In a statement, it was announced that West Hollywood “is launching a display of 85 light pole banners created by West Hollywood-based Artist Miguel Andrisani, also known as Migs, who developed a selection of original VOTE artworks with engaging, bright, and diverse illustrations of people who embody three ways to vote: by mail, by ballot drop-off, and by vote center.”

There will also be a virtual Election Information Town Hall via Zoom on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will address information such as: how to vote-by-mail, where to drop off your vote-by-mail ballot, how to track your vote-by-mail ballot, where to vote in person and safety measures being taken at Vote Centers.

In the state California, you are eligible to register and vote if you are:

A United States citizen;

At least 18-years-old;

Registered where you currently reside;

Not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony; and

Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court.

For further information visit: www.weho.org/Home/Components/News/News/9484/23