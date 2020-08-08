BEVERLY HILLS—At its August 4 Study Session Meeting, City Council discussed updates to the city’s Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) program and approved more funding towards its growth. Their staff has developed a plan to install 200 wired and wireless cameras.

Most of the work is estimated to complete by the end of this year with some continuation into 2021. It is staff’s intent to complete this work prior to January 2021. Council Member Lili Bosse requested the discussion of updates added to their August 4 meeting.

“The significance of the city’s CCTV program was highlighted during the recent protest activity in the city and surrounding areas. The robust system afforded law enforcement better command and control of multiple incidents allowing police to efficiently deploy resources at appropriate times and locations. The system acts as a both a deterrent to crime and an investigative tool when crimes are captured on CCTV,” the meeting staff report states.

According to the document, the total anticipated cost for the current phase of the project is $1.2 million. The city’s budget ad hoc is recommending a reduction of $45.1 million less than what was originally requested for the capital improvement project (CIP) budget for fiscal year 2020 to 2021. The CCTV program is funded through this budget. The ad hoc still acknowledges the need for more cameras despite recommended reductions. Therefore, the budget for the CCTV project was increased from $500,000 to $1.2 million.

The video surveillance project will resume this year through 2021 using the existing Community Security Enhancement CIP budget. A collaboration between the ad hoc Committee, Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD), Public Works, Information Technology, and the City Manager’s Office has created a plan to deploy cameras at an increased rate for coverage in residential areas and new priority locations.

“All residential areas of the city are represented on the prioritized list, including the Southwest, the Southeast, the Flats, and east and west Coldwater. While the vast majority of the cameras is designated for residential areas, the PD has identified some non-residential locations where cameras would be beneficial. These locations were identified as the result of the recent protests that took place within the city,” the report reads.

The city’s CCTV project began in 2005. BHPD presented City Council with a long-term plan to install surveillance cameras throughout Beverly Hills. Four main functional areas were included in the initial plan:

Critical infrastructure (e.g. Public Safety facilities, reservoirs, city facilities, etc.)

Areas where crime statistics warrant camera placement (e.g. intersections in commercial areas)

Areas where there is a perceived need for additional security (e.g. schools, parking structures, parks, etc.)

Residential areas

When the project was created, the Police Department estimated that it would take 20 years to complete with a total of 1,000 cameras in use. “The time frame mentioned appears to be spot-on, but the total camera counts were significantly understated. At present, the city manages some 1,515 camera views,” the staff report further explains.