SAN FRANCISCO—The Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors are headed in opposite directions. The evidence was on display at the Chase Center on Thursday, March 2, as the Golden State Warriors overcame an early double digit hole to pound the reeling Los Angeles Clippers,115-91.

Warriors guard Jordan Poole stepped up after the Clippers took a 56-45 lead into the locker room, erupting in the third quarter for a game high 34 points in the victory. Klay Thompson added 19 points and 11 rebounds as Dub Nation has won four games in a row.

“I just feel there’s a grit that comes with defense that allows you to shake it off and keep playing,” coach Steve Kerr said of his team’s comebacks.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, this is not only their fourth loss in a row, in each game they squandered double digit leads.

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points and hit from deep to beat the buzzer that ended the second quarter, putting the cold-shooting Clippers ahead 56-45 at halftime.

Then the Warriors came charging back with a 42-point third quarter while holding the Clippers to 16 points in the period to lead 87-72 heading into the final 12 minutes.

Golden State also found life in the second half with a comeback win against Portland on Tuesday night.

Ever since acquiring Russell Westbrook nothing has gone right for the Clippers. Westbrook missed all five of his three points attempts while going 3 for 12 from the floor overall to score eight points as the Warriors left him wide open daring him to shoot.

New Clippers Mason Plumlee had a season-best 20 rebounds and his 14 in the initial two quarters were the most of his career in any half. Eric Gordon made his first start in six games since joining the Clippers in a trade from Houston and scored 16 points in the team’s fourth straight defeat and sixth in eight games.

The Warriors continued their winning ways despite Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins not playing, improving to a mark of 33-30. Golden State is currently the NO. 4 seed in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Clippers fall to 33-32, the 7th seed in the Western Conference.