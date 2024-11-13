CALIFORNIA—On Friday, November 8, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office indicated in a news release that middle school teacher, Colleen Jo Matarico, 43, is charged with sexually abusing a male student who was between the ages of 13 and 14 years old from 2023 to 2024.

Matarico is charged in case 24CJCF06908 with five felony counts of lewd act upon a child under age 14; two felony counts of lewd act upon a child age 14 or 15; and one felony count of furnishing a controlled substance to a minor.

It is further alleged that the victim was particularly vulnerable, and that Matarico took advantage of a position of trust and confidence as a teacher to commit the offenses. It also is alleged that she had a lack of remorse while committing the crime. She is expected to be arraigned November 12 in Dept. 30 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Matarico is accused of allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with the minor student from 2023 to 2024. She is also accused of providing cannabis to the minor. She is being held on $590,000 bail. If convicted as charged, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and four months in state prison.

Additional victims or anyone with information are asked to call Detective Hess at (213) 473-0561. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

The case is being prosecuted by LADA’s Sex Crimes Division and investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, Juvenile Division.