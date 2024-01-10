WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, January 8, the city of West Hollywood announced in a news release that they are asking community members to participate in developing the next West Hollywood Strategic Plan. The Strategic Plan will be developed through a collaborative process that empowers community members to address issues, examine trends, assess capabilities, re-examine purpose, and recommit to the city’s mission and core values.

A community-centered and community-led outreach approach is being taken that includes developing an Action Team and Core Coalition and hosting multiple community visioning workshops, community focus groups, surveys, and more.

The Action Team will consist of West Hollywood community members that will focus on growing the project’s visibility, gathering input, and providing updates and information throughout the community. This group will represent a diversity of voices across the city and requires a nine-month commitment.

The Core Coalition will comprise community-based organizations and individuals that provide input on the strategic planning process through completion. The network of people and organizations will volunteer to facilitate outreach and engagement in order to empower the larger community’s priorities for the Strategic Plan.

Individuals can sign-up and learn more about the plan at https://engage.weho.org/wehostrategicplan and/or becoming a contributor to the Action Team or Core Coalition. People who are interested in participating can submit an Action Team or Core Coalition application at http://go.weho.org/communityvoices.

After the West Hollywood Strategic Plan is developed it will provide an inclusive and equitable roadmap for the city’s future and will build upon the successes of West Hollywood’s past strategic plans.

The strategic planning process will be facilitated by Gensler, Designing in Color, and FM3 in close consultation with City staff. For more than 30 years, the city has engaged in the collaborative development of strategic and community plans to shape forward-thinking policies and priorities.

For more details about the West Hollywood Strategic Plan contact Paolo Kespradit West Hollywood Management Analyst, at (323) 848-6460 or at pkespradit@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.