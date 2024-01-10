BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills Public Works Department is inviting the public to the celebrate with Public Works Day on Saturday, May 19. The goal of the event is for the community to learn how the Public Works Department supports the quality of life in the community every day.

The event will be held at the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market located at Civic Center Drive and Third Street. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be things to entertain the entire family including a Public Works Construction Play Zone, petting zoo/pony ride for a nominal fee, goodie giveaways, big trucks, music and games.

For information contact the city of Beverly Hills Public Works Department at (310) 285-2467 or visit www.beverlyhills.org/pwday.