SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced there will be a community recycling event in Santa Monica on Saturday, May 16. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2500 Michigan Avenue.

The city is hosting a FREE recycling event, for Santa Monica residents only. Make sure to bring proof of residency.

Bring your used mattresses, box springs, electronic waste, and up to five boxes of paper for shredding. Shredding will happen on-site, and the paper will be recycled.

Items accepted include paper, up to 5 banker boxes, phones, laptops and tablets, radio and stereo equipment, TVs and monitors, printers (remove ink cartridge), mattresses and box springs, batteries, as well as DVD and VHS players.

Items outside of this list will not be accepted and must be disposed of properly outside of the event. For questions, call customer service at (866) 311-7266.