WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, May 12, businessman Stephen J. Cloobec, who founded the timeshare company Diamond Resorts International and was a candidate in the Democratic Primary for Governor of California, surrendered to the LASD West Hollywood Station. He was released May 13 on a $300,000 bail.

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office charged him in April 2026 with several felony counts, including one count of making annoying phone calls and three counts of attempting to dissuade witnesses, allegedly to hinder testimony against the influencer Adva Lavie, also known as Mia Ventura.

If convicted, he could face up to four years in prison. The investigation into Cloobec was conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station.

Lavie has been accused of using dating apps to connect with older, wealthier men in Southern California, then seducing them and stealing from them. She faces six felony charges, including two counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information, two counts of grand theft, and two counts of first-degree residential burglary. Her trial is upcoming.

If convicted, she could spend up to 11 years and 8 months in a California prison. Cloobec was romantically involved with Lavie, but the exact nature of their relationship is unclear. He was previously married to Chantal Leduc, a Canadian model, until they divorced in 2018.

In 2020, Cloobec was briefly involved with OnlyFans star Stefanie Gurzanski. After they broke up, he sued her, alleging she defrauded him by falsely claiming to be a model and a con artist. He claimed he was unaware she was an OnlyFans model or that she was shooting in their residence while they were together. He tried to return expensive gifts he purchased her during their relationship. Gurzanski obtained a restraining order against him.

In November 2025, Cloobec announced he was seeking the Democratic nomination for the 2026 California gubernatorial election. By the end of that month, he dropped out of the race and announced he would support former Congressman Eric Salwell. Cloobec later withdrew his support after Salwell was accused of sexual misconduct.