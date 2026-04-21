SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica will be hosting a Compost Giveaway on Sunday, April 25. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2500 Michigan Avenue.

The Resource Recovery and Recycling Compost giveaway is a first come first served while supplies last. Individuals are advised to come early to the event.

For those picking up compost bring gloves and containers. This is a self-service event.

Santa Monica is giving away free food scrap pails to make collecting food scraps at home seamless.

The event is open to Santa Monica residents, who must bring proof of residency. For additional questions, call customer service at (866) 311-7266 or visit: www.santamonica.gov.