BEVERLY HILLS—On April 20, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) published the monthly restaurant closures due to health violations. Four restaurants have been sited in our coverage area including the following.



The Roof Garden, located at 9882 S. Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills, was closed on April 18, due to a violation of California health and safety code section 114259.1, Vermin infestation.

The restaurant reportedly seats 61-150 people and is listed as “High Risk.” The Rooftop violations are as follows:



Adequate handwashing facilities; supplied & accessible 2.0 MINOR



Hot and cold water available 2.0 MAJOR



No insects, rodents, birds or animals present 11.0 MAJOR



Floors, walls and ceilings properly built, maintained and clean 1.0 GRP (Good Retail Practices)



Permit suspended, revoked, modified, or closed for no permit 0.0 GRP



The Roof Top Garden remains closed as of the publication of this report.



Capitol Seafood was closed due to major violations in food temperatures, the condition of the food, the cleanliness of flat surfaces, and the presence of vermin. Capitol Seafood, located at 50 N. La Cienega Boulevard in Beverly Hills, was closed on April 7th. This restaurant has since reopened on April 13th.



Dan Tana’s, located at 9071 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, was closed on April 15th due to a major violation of the California Health and Safety Code due to the presence of Vermin and the lack of cleanliness of flat surfaces. Dan Tana’s remains closed as of the publication of this report.



La Maison De Crème, located at 265 S. Robertson Boulevard #2 in Beverly Hills was closed on April 3, and remains closed because they were operating with out a public health permit.



The Samosa House, located at 2301 Main Street in Santa Monica, was closed on March 24 due to sewage and wastewater backing up into the kitchen, and unsanitary conditions/food contact surfaces. The Samosa House reopened on April 14th.



The information from this report came directly from the LACDPH website and can be found under Facility Closures. Explanations of report jargon may be found at the link below.

RBF-Inspections-Intro







