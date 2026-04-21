BENEDICT CANYON/BEL AIR—On Tuesday, April 21, the LAFD reported a fire at a home in the Beverly Crest region. The fire was reported at 4:33 a.m. at 10225 W. Scenario Lane.

E99 initial size-up, of a 2-story single family dwelling with an exterior fire exposing the 1st and 2nd floor. A 2nd Floor balcony burnt out, and the IC requested an additional 1 Task Force. By 5:09 a.m. the fire was extinguished.

No details on the cause of the fire have been disclosed to the public. There were no reports of any injuries.