UNITED STATES—On Thursday, August 12, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA), and other Democrats in Congress gathered together to announce the passage of the Child Tax Credit, which sends more money out to families with children within a certain income bracket.

According to the White House webpage, the new tax credit “will bring major tax relief to nearly all working families.”

The White House Webpage explains that families with two parents making $150,000 annually, or a single parent making $112,500 annually will qualify for the tax credit.

As of July 15, Congress approved that families with children under the age of 5 years old will receive $300 per child and families with children between the ages of 6 and 17 years of age will receive $250 per child. Families with children between the ages of 6 and 17 years are currently receiving $250 from the government.

The American Rescue Plan that was dubbed, “The Biden Child Tax Credit” by Speaker Pelosi, increases the amount that families with children under age 6 can receive which is up to $3,600.

New checks, in the form of an automatic bank deposit, were expected to arrive for those who qualify as early as Friday, August 13.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) reported that, “every Democrat voted for the tax credit and every Republican voted against it.”

Republican leaders in Congress, who are concerned over how the debt will be paid back, have requested to stop government spending.

Many responses against Democrat-sponsored spending have been censored and removed from social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter, leaving only comments that support the Biden Tax Credit.

In a press conference, Senator Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell (R-KY) publicly called the Democrat tax credit, “reckless spending.”

Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) reported that Republicans did speak out against the $3.5 trillion budget proposal on the Senate floor. All other opposition has since been removed.