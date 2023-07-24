WEST HOLLYWOOD—Amidst a high heat advisory, the City of West Hollywood will open the Cooling Center at Plummer Park from Saturday, July 22 through Wednesday, July 26.

The Cooling Center will occupy the Plummer Park Community Center Senior Lounge, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Free transportation to Plummer Park is provided by West Hollywood’s Cityline service, which operates Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For additional information and a detailed route map, visit www.weho.org/cityline.

The Plummer Park Cooling Center hours of operation will vary:

Saturday, July 22: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 23: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, July 24: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Every year, children and pets suffer and die when left unattended in parked vehicles. On a 78-degree day, the temperature inside a parked vehicle can soar to 120 degrees in just minutes, and on a 90-degree day, the interior temperature can reach as high as 160 degrees in less than 10 minutes – even with windows cracked open,” the City said in a heat advisory.

“Think twice before ever leaving a child or a pet in a parked vehicle, even for just a moment,” the City continued.

LA County also operates cooling center locations in West Hollywood, including the West Hollywood Library, located at 625 North San Vicente Boulevard, and the Will & Ariel Durant Branch Library, located at 7140 West Sunset Boulevard.

The West Hollywood Aquatics & Recreation Center, located at 8750 El Tovar Place, is available for community members to swim and escape the heat.

For additional tips on where and how to cool off in West Hollywood, visit the City’s Cooling Center webpage at www.weho.org/coolingcenters.