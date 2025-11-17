SANTA MONICA—On Sunday, November 16, the Santa Monica Police Department reported that they arrested a copper wire theft suspect.

The incident was reported on November 4, when officers assigned to our Directed Action Response Team (DART) arrested a suspect in the 400 block of Colorado Avenue after observing narcotics activity in public.

During the contact, officers recovered multiple coils of stolen copper wire, along with bolt cutters, screwdrivers, wrenches, a pry bar, and other burglary tools.

The suspect was taken into custody for possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and narcotics-related violations.

The SMPD is continuing to work in the city to deter theft, provide support to local businesses and maintain a safe environment for residents and visitors. The name and age of the suspect has not yet been disclosed to the public.