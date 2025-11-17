HOLLYWOOD—On November 13, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that David Lopes, 38, was charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl at a Hollywood restaurant on November 5.

Lopes was charged in case 25CJCF07314 with one felony count of forcible lewd act upon a child under 14. He also faces allegations of aggravated kidnapping and infliction of bodily harm on a child under 14 years old.

On the evening of November 5, the defendant is accused of approaching the victim inside a Hollywood restaurant, taking her to a closed area out of public view and physically and sexually assaulting her.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on November 10. His preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for December 12 in Department 33 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. He is being held on no bail. If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Jeff Megee of the Sex Crimes Division Stuart House and remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division-Stuart House are asking the public for help in identifying more victims of sexual assault. Anyone with details about Lopes is asked to contact detectives at 424-259-7096. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.