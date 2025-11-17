SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Saturday, November 15, warning the public to be aware of tips to prevent package thefts this holiday season.

With the holiday season approaching, the SMPD noted that package thefts tend to increase.

A few simple steps to help prevent your deliveries from becoming targets:

• Track packages and retrieve them promptly

• Use secure delivery locations when possible

• Consider lockers, scheduled deliveries, or trusted neighbors for receipt

• Report suspicious activity immediately