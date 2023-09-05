SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department indicated that they arrested a suspect connected to an attempted rape and burglary on Monday, September 4. Cordell Dionte Studley, 29, was taken into custody after a bulletin was released on Monday. The SMPD indicated he was arrested after 11 a.m. Lt. Erika Aklufi of the SMPD indicated in an email to Canyon News that on September 2, at approximately 1 a.m., Dispatch received a call from a resident on the 1500 block of 15th Street.

She informed authorities she woke up and found a nude man standing next to her bed. They struggled briefly, before the victim was able to open the front door of her apartment and force her attacker out.

The Santa Monica Police Forensics Unit, in addition to detectives responded to the scene. Authorities identified that Studley was observed at the apartment complex two times on the previous day. He is being charged with 220(b) PC – Assault with intent to commit rape, 459 PC – Residential Burglary, and 236 PC – False Imprisonment.

Anyone with details about Studley or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brian Spencer 310-458-8420, Sgt. Chad Goodwin 310-458-8931, or the Watch Commander (24 Hours) 310-458-8427.