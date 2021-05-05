SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica City Council on April 27 selected 11 members to serve on Santa Monica’s newly-created Public Safety Reform and Oversight Commission (PSROC), including two young adults. According to a press release from the city of Santa Monica website, this is the first civilian oversight body for the Santa Monica Police Department.

“Congratulations to our eleven new commissioners, who will serve our community in an important role as we work to ensure that all residents not only are safe but feel safe,” said Mayor Sue Himmelrich. “The City Council looks forward to the recommendations, expertise, and experience of the Public Safety Reform and Oversight Commissioners. We also thank every resident who applied to make a difference in our community.”

Of the 71 applicants, the SM City Council selected the following commissioners:

-George Brown: Public Safety Reform Advisory Committee Member; Black Agenda for Santa Monica; and Co-Author, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights’ New Era of Public Safety Report

-George Centeno: Retired Chief of Police, Los Angeles International Airport Police; former Santa Monica Police Department

-Jaime Cruz: Pico Neighborhood Partnership; youth advocate

-Derek Devermont: Current Social Services Commissioner

-Miranda McLaughlin-Basseri (young adult): Santa Monica College student; External Vice President, SMC honor society

-Craig Miller: Founder, AIDS Walk Los Angeles; Santa Monicans for Democracy

-Greg Morena: Former Santa Monica City Councilmember; Audit Sub-Committee

-Samantha Mota (young adult): Climate Action Santa Monica

-Lana Negrete: Director, juvenile diversion nonprofit; SMMUSD Parent Teacher Association Council

-Manju Raman: Vice Chair, Wilshire Montana Neighborhood Coalition; Board Member, Santa Monica Police Activities League

-Angela Scott: Current Arts Commissioner; Public Safety Reform Advisory Committee; Santa Monica Black Agenda; Committee for Racial Justice

“The Santa Monica Police Department’s personnel welcome the opportunity to work alongside the commissioners of the newly seated Public Safety Reform and Oversight Commission to collaborate on the best and most promising practices affecting the delivery of contemporary policing services in our community,” said Interim Police Chief Jacqueline Seabrooks.

The PSROC will be responsible for the following:

-Review and make recommendations regarding SMPD policies and practices;

-Receive information relating to any violations of procedures or policies in connection with disciplinary investigations, proceedings, and actions, and make recommendations regarding any such violations;

-Collaborate with the SMPD to sponsor and promote ongoing interaction and trust building between the SMPD and community members, including providing channels and opportunities for ongoing dialogue between the SMPD and community members in both organized and informal settings;

-Promote transparency and availability to the public of SMPD data and records;

-Collaborate with the SMPD and the community to promote restorative justice;

-Evaluate and make recommendations regarding ideas for implementing best practices in community-oriented policing and reimagining public safety and wellbeing; and

-Review and make recommendations regarding the proposed budget for the SMPD.

-The City is in the final stages of selecting an inspector general who will support the PSROC as they embark on this work.

Meeting information and agendas are available at smgov.net/departments/clerk/boards/.