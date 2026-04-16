BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, April 14, the city of Beverly Hills announced that Craig A. Corman was elected Mayor of Beverly Hills at the Beverly Hills City Council’s reorganization meeting on Tuesday. He succeeds Sharona R. Nazarian, PsyD who completed her first term as Mayor and has served on City Council since 2022.

“I am honored to serve as Mayor of Beverly Hills,” said Mayor Corman. “Our community is a remarkable one that has helped shaped who I am and been a strong foundation for my family. Throughout my term, I’ll be committed to delivering thoughtful leadership, responsible stewardship, and making changes for a future that reflects the best of what Beverly Hills stands for.”

Mayor Corman was first elected to the Beverly Hills City Council in 2024. He formerly served on the Beverly Hills Planning Commission from March 2009 until June 2016 and the Cultural Heritage Commission from January 2019 until April 2024. Mayor Corman is an attorney, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree from Stanford University and his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School.

Mary N. Wells was named Vice Mayor by the City Council. Vice Mayor Wells, who was first elected in 2024, previously served as a member and President of the Beverly Hills Unified School Board of Education.

Vice Mayor Wells earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California, specializing in Finance and Accounting. Vice Mayor Wells previously worked at the Walt Disney Company in Brand and Account Management and with Beezley Management in Construction Management.

The Mayor and Vice Mayor serve one-year terms and are selected by their Beverly Hills City Council colleagues at the annual reorganization meeting.