HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On April 11, at approximately 9:30 p.m. residents entered their home in Hollywood Hills West to find that two intruders had broken into a home by smashing through a glass windowpane on the side of the house in the 7100 block of Macapa Drive. The burglars were still there when the residents came home.



One of the homeowners, only described as a 75-year-old-man was punched repeatedly by one of the intruders, who then left in haste. The intruders were dressed in all black, wearing gloves, and left the scene of the crime(s). They drove away in a silver sedan.



According to LAPD, the thieves stole approximately $150,000 in jewelry. According to reports the suspects are still at large



In addition to aggravated burglary, and assault, the intruders also stole approximately $150,000 in jewelry.



According to California Law, stealing $150,000 is classified as grand theft. Under California Penal Code Section 487 (a) taking property exceeding $950 in value constitutes grand theft, which is considered a “wobbler” offense. Warranting a felony conviction, the suspects could face sentences up to three years in jail or a state prison.



In California under California Penal Code 459, entering a home of inhabited dwelling is always a felony. A person who commits First Degree Burglary faces 2-6 years prison time.



In addition, California law considers the beating of an individual 75-years-of age to be elder-abuse, under Penal Code 368. If the victim suffers great bodily harm can also result in a felony charge and an additional 5-years prison time.



Hollywood Hills West Neighborhood Council had multiple posts on their X social media page speaking of more acts of violence in the area over the last few days.



TV Reporter for FOXLA, Matthew Seedorff posted that one man was shot last Tuesday, April 14 while walking with his wife and baby. Another shooting occurred, “Just a half a mile away, last week,” Seedorff stated.



This aggravated burglary is one of two that took place in upscale neighborhoods outside of the Los Angeles metro area. In both cases, the residents were harmed. The incidents happened in completely different areas.







