WESTWOOD—On Monday, July 28, the UCLA Police Department announced that Craig Valenzuela will become the new UCLA Police Chief.

He has over two decades of dedicated service with the Los Angeles Police Department and a strong commitment to community policing, Chief Valenzuela is a graduate of UCLA from 1996.

“I am pleased to welcome Chief Valenzuela back to UCLA to serve in this critical role,” said Chancellor Julio Frenk. “The safety of our UCLA community is a top priority, and Chief Valenzuela’s accomplishments during over two decades of law enforcement leadership make him an ideal leader for UCLA’s police department. As our new Office of Campus and Community Safety continues to grow and as UCLA prepares to host the world’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes in 2028, I know Chief Valenzuela will elevate safety in a way that is inclusive and grounded in the tenets of 21st-century policing.”

“The opportunity to come home to UCLA, to work at this police department with these dedicated professionals, is the thrill of a lifetime,” said Valenzuela. “I cannot wait to partner with our students, faculty and staff in keeping UCLA safe.”

The new chief was selected by a committee that included faculty, administrators, students and staff from UCLA and experienced law enforcement executives. He will take over from UCLA’s Interim Chief Scott Scheffler, who has headed the department since December 2024. Valenzuela will start his new role on September 1.