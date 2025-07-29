MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on their Facebook page on Monday, July 28 that as they prepare for wildfire season, they will be hosting the Safety & Preparedness Fair on Saturday, September 6. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Malibu City Hall.

Individuals will learn how to prepare for wildfires, earthquakes, floods, and other disasters.

The event will also include brush clearance and home hardening information, volunteer opportunities, earthquake simulator, emergency services and supplies vendors, law enforcement officers and vehicles, Touch-a-Truck, fire extinguisher training, rock climbing wall, food for purchase from the Tommy’s Food Truck and Shaved Ice, bicycle and scooter safety rodeo for kids and raffle with great prizes.

The city of Malibu and the Malibu CERT Team work together to plan and create the annual Safety and Preparedness Fair. Planning starts several months in advance and carries through to the date of the event. For more details contact publicsafety@malibucity.org.