SANTA MONICA—On July 28, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District School District (SMMUSD) announced its new appointments to the SMMUSD School Board. Superintendent, Dr. Antonio Shelton shared the news in this month’s publication of, “The Wave.”



The 2025-2026 school year starts with a financial update.



“SMMUSD recently had both the Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) and S and P Global (Standard and Poor’s) ratings Affirmed to Aa1 and AA+, respectively, on existing general obligation bonds. Taxpayers will save more than $22 million over the life of the bonds through lower borrowing costs associated with higher ratings than originally estimated to the Board of Education [BOE] in February 2025.

During the July 15, SMMUSD BOE meeting Manuel Cute’ Ramos was named the new Director of Fiscal and Business Services.



“Ramos brings more than a decade of experience in finance, operations and strategic planning, with a strong focus on educational equity and systems improvement. He most recently served as the senior director of finance operations and data at The Knowledge House a nonprofit committed to digital equity and workforce development.



Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Alliance College-Ready Public Schools and Partnership compensation reform initiatives across large school networks.”

On June 5, at the SMMUSD BOE meeting, the hiring of Dr. Alyssa O’Grady was approved. O’Grady is the new Director of Assessment, Research and Evaluation. She has over 12 years of experience in education serving as a high school teacher, Director of Instruction, High School Assistant Principal, TK-8 Principal, and most recently, elementary school principal for the Redondo Beach Unified School District (RBUSD).

The appointment of Dr. Michael Hoover was approved at the July 5, BOE meeting as well. Dr. Hoover began his new role over the summer. He brings more than 20 years’ experience in education with a strong focus on inclusive practices, and behavioral support systems along with educational equity. He is committed to the success of the students, collaborative problem solving and promoting access to all students regardless of the grade level.

Dr. Hoover will be serving as one of four special education coordinators for the students and families of students with special needs.



On June 24, BOE meeting, SMMUSD approved the appointment of Brandyi Phillips at the new Chief Communications Officer.



In addition, the SMMUSD BOE has hired the following new principals.



Jane Han was named the New Santa Monica High School (Samohi House) Principal on the June 5, BOE meeting. Han comes with 15 years educational experience including roles as principal, assistant principal of instruction, lead teacher, and Math Chair.



Sally Wennes has been named the new principal at Malibu Elementary School. She has 20 years of experience in public education and has served as principal at Moorpark Unified School District, Oxnard School District, and Conejo Valley Unified School District.



Natalie Rollhaus Burton has been named the new principal of Franklin Elementary School. This appointment was approved by the board at the June 24 BOE meeting. Burton has over two decades of experience in public education, eleven of which were within SMMUSD.