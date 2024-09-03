SANTA MONICA—On Friday, August 30, the city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that curb ramp improvements/expect heavy traffic and parking impacts will take place starting Thursday, September 5.

The city noted that construction will unfold on Santa Monica Boulevard and 26th Street, and Arizona Avenue between 22nd and 26th Street, and Chelsea Place and Chelsea Avenue. Construction will run until Monday, January 6, 2025. Construction will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city of Santa Monica contracted with Environmental Construction Inc. for the safe routes to school pedestrian improvements project.

Environmental Construction Inc. will be replacing the existing curb ramps near designated properties with an enhanced version to improve pedestrian access to nearby Mckinley Elementary School.