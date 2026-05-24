CHARLOTTE, NC—On Friday, May 22, Danny Coleman, creator and actor in the livestream educational show, Danny Go!, announced the death of his and his wife Mindy’s 14-year-old son, Isaac, who passed away on May 21st.

“Oh, my sweet boy. There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. I already miss you so much, and the pain in my heart is far more than I can process. But, looking through thousands of pictures and videos this past week, I’m also filled with tremendous pride. Your 14 years were full of so many challenges, but you met them all with such grit…and you somehow kept your trademark joy,in spite of, it all.”

Daniel and his wife, Mindy, share two sons, Levi and the late Isaac. Isaac was born with a rare genetic disorder called Fanconi anemia. This type of anemia can and did end in cancer. The Colemans’ young son, Isaac, was diagnosed with stage 3 mouth cancer. He died under Hospice care. His Hospice team was there for him until the end to help ease his pain following his brave fight with cancer.

Daniel “Danny” Coleman left his corporate position with Lowe’s after creating Danny Go! He launched the educational program in 2019 and has garnered close to four million subscribers.

The show is akin to a 1990s toddler favorite, Blue’s Clues. Danny Go! is educational programming designed by Coleman to get kids intrigued and off the couch. On today’s episode available on Roku, Netflix, and YouTube, the character, played by the creator himself, took the kids to the fire department to learn about the day-to-day life of a firefighter.

The Colemans had a following. Daniel kept a blog of sorts, updating his fans on the health of their young son, Isaac. In an interview with People magazine, Coleman indicated that if someone had told him on the day that Isaac was born that he would live another 13 years, he would not have believed them.

As his father tells it, Isaac only seemed fragile to onlookers. The child had the grit, perseverance, and strength to fight the cancer until the bitter end.

Daniel has used his platform to advocate for organ and bone marrow donation.