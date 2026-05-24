WASHINGTON DC—On May 23, a 21-year-old Maryland man, later identified as Nasire Best, stood just outside the perimeter of the White House, pulled a gun, and began shooting.

The U.S. Secret Service, Chief of Communications, Anthony Guglielmi, issued a press release notifying the public of a shooting that took place at the White House.

“Shortly after 6:00 p.m. Saturday, an individual in the area of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing.

Secret Service Police returned fire, striking the suspect, who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting, one bystander was also struck by gunfire…

The incident remains under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

There were no officers injured in the shooting. The President was in the White House during the incident. No protectees or operations were impacted.

This is not the first altercation Best had with Secret Service agents. Reports indicate that Best had encounters with U.S. Secret Service agents on two separate occasions in 2025. Reports indicate that Mr. Best has a history of mental health issues.

According to reports, two incidents occurred in July, 2025. Best was not booked into jail for either of those two altercations. He was committed to a psychiatric facility for a mental health evaluation.

The FBI, ATF, and the Metropolitan Police Department are assisting with the investigation.