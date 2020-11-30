HOLLYWOOD HILLS—David Charles Prowse 85, Retired bodybuilder, fitness instructor, and Star Wars Trilogy character Darth Vader died Saturday, November 28 in a hospital in London from illness.

Prowse was born in Bristol England on July 1, 1935, he attended Bristol Grammar School. Prowse was awarded the British heavyweight weightlifting championship in 1962. The British Actor also played a circus strong man in the film Vampire Circus in 1972, in 1975 he played superhero Green Cross Code Man who was a hero who promoted street-crossing safety to children.

David Prowse trained several actors for their roles, in 1978, he trained Christopher Reeves for the role of Superman, and in 1987 he helped Cary Elwes perfect his role as Wesley in The Princess Bride. David Prowse appeared in many films and television shows, including Frankenstein’s Monster, Doctor Who, Clockwork Orange, Casino Royale, and The Benny Hill Show. In Prowse’s role as Darth Vader, he wore the mask while Academy Award winner James Earl Jones now 89 was the voice.

The Actor suffered from arthritis since age 13, he developed septic arthritis, as an adult, and had multiple hip surgeries. In 2001 David Prowse became paralyzed in both arms. In March 2009, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer but reported after several treatments he was in remission.

On October 16—Prowse retired from show business, on November 14—he suffered memory loss. He was married to Norma E. Scammell and has three children.