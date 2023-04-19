WOODLAND HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West Bureau’s Special Assault Section (SAS) are seeking additional victims and witnesses in a series of sexual assaults in the areas of North Hollywood, Mid-City, Hollywood, and Woodland Hills.

The LAPD reported on February 28, 2023 investigators arrested Matthew Werner, 45, a resident of Las Vegas, on suspicion of a series of violations of rape dating back to 2015.

Werner, a Massachusetts native, targeted women using social media and dating applications using various aliases to avoid detection. He is described as a White male, who stands 6-feet tall and weighs 250 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Investigators identified five women whom Werner assaulted within the city of Los Angeles, but suspect there are others who have yet to come forward. It is believed Werner has been involved in additional unreported sexual assaults.

Detectives are requesting anyone with details that could lead to the identification of additional victims or witnesses to contact LAPD’s Operations-West Bureau, Special Assault Section, at 213-473-0447. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.