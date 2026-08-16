WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood is seeing the return of Dine LA that provides culinary experiences for individual’s visiting West Hollywood.

Dine LA began on Friday, August 14 and runs through Friday, August 28. Dine LA Restaurant Week takes place twice a year and showcases the region’s premier dining destinations while highlighting a diversity of culinary experiences. Enjoy special lunch and dinner menus.

There are no tickets or passes required for Dine LA Restaurant Week. Simply dine out at a participating restaurant, ask for the Dine LA Restaurant Week menu, and try a new dish or enjoy an old favorite. Reservations are strongly recommended. Diners who are eager to discover new culinary delights or enjoy restaurants they already love will enjoy plenty of options to choose from within the City of West Hollywood, including:

-Ardor at The West Hollywood EDITION, 9040 Sunset Boulevard

-BOA Steakhouse West Hollywood, 9200 Sunset Boulevard

-Bottega Louie West Hollywood, 8936 Santa Monica Boulevard

-Boxwood at The London West Hollywood, 1020 N. San Vicente Boulevard

-Casa Madera at The Valorian, 8440 Sunset Boulevard

-Darling, 631 N. Robertson Boulevard

-Gracias Madre, 8905 Melrose Avenue

-Granville West Hollywood, 8701 Beverly Boulevard

-Izakaya Tora, 8908 Santa Monica Boulevard

-Jinpachi, 8711 Santa Monica Boulevard

-Katana, 8439 Sunset Boulevard

-La Bohème, 8400 Santa Monica Boulevard

-Ladyhawk at Kimpton La Peer, 623 N. La Peer Drive

-Pizzana, 460 N. Robertson Boulevard

-Riot House at Andaz West Hollywood, 8401 Sunset Boulevard

-Saltie Girl, 8615 Sunset Boulevard

-Sushisamba, 639 N. La Peer Drive

-The Roof at The West Hollywood EDITION, 9040 Sunset Boulevard

-Uchi, 9001 Santa Monica Boulevard, Suite 101

-Zinqué, 8684 Melrose Avenue

New menus and restaurants are added daily leading up to the start of the event so check back often. A complete list of participating restaurants and their Dine LA menus are viewable online at www.dinela.com. Prices and meal periods will vary by restaurant and exclude beverages, tax, and gratuity.

For more details contact West Hollywood’s Business Development Division, at (323) 848-6856 or at business@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.