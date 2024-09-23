SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, September 19, the city of Santa Monica Manager David White announced that in December, Director of Community Development David Martin will be retiring.

Martin has been a resident of the city since 1988 and a native of Southern California. He has served the city for 29 years.

“David has been an integral member of our city leadership team, playing a critical role in shaping the Santa Monica we know today. His contributions will continue to benefit our city for decades to come,” said City Manager White. “He will be difficult to replace, but I wish him well in a much-deserved retirement.”

According to a press release from the city’s website, Martin first joined Santa Monica in 1987 as an assistant planner, promoting to senior planner before leaving to work in the private sector in 1999. After 10 years away, Martin returned to Santa Monica in 2009 as deputy director of what was formerly known as the Planning and Community Development Department.

He was appointed director of the Planning and Community Development Department in 2011. While working 13 years heading the department, he helped Santa Monica navigate evolving land use and transportation trends, including the emphasis on mixed-use housing development in the city’s commercial districts and the introduction of alternative forms of transportation.

He led the implementation of many critical projects and initiatives for the city, including:

-Implementation of the 2010 Land Use and Circulation Element, including the Zoning Ordinance, the Bergamot Area Plan and the Downtown Community Plan.

-Development agreements with significant community benefits for two major hotel projects on Ocean Avenue: the reimagining of the Miramar and a hotel designed by the legendary architect Frank Gehry.

-Planning and opening of the city’s three Metro Expo Line stations and design of the Colorado Esplanade.

Leading the department through the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin played a key role in furthering economic development and recovery, making it easier for businesses to open and succeed in Santa Monica.

“Santa Monica is a special place, and I am grateful to have been able to contribute to the ongoing success of this incredible city for nearly three decades,” said Martin. “I’ve loved working for the city, and I look forward to seeing it continue to evolve and thrive as a resident.”

Martin will remain in his position through the end of 2024, while the city conducts a recruitment for his successor.