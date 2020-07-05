SANTA MONICA─Director Steven Spielberg and former actress Kate Capshaw’s youngest daughter Destry Allyn is engaged to actor Genc Legrand. Allyn announced Friday, July 3 on her Instagram account.

“Holy cannoli, I’m engaged!!! I am so excited to take on life with my best friend! This is the best day ever! I love you so much @legrandgenc !!!” Allyn said via Instagram and showed the photos of her kissing Legrand on the cheek as well as the photo of her engagement ring.

Destry Allyn, 23, is an actress and director. She directed Rosie in 2019, played the role in Mass Hysteria in 2019, and appeared in 2020 HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True. Allyn has five siblings including Max Spielberg, 35, Theo Spielberg, 32, Sasha Spielberg, 30, Sawyer Spielberg, 28, and Mikaela Spielberg, 23.

Genc Legrand, 23, is a Los Angeles-based actor who was born and raised in Switzerland. In order to pursue his career as an actor, Legrand moved to the United States and studied the Two Year Conservatory Program at The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute where he was trained in the Method Acting technique.

Allyn’s father Steven Spielberg is an American film director, producer, and screenwriter. He has won the Academy Award for Best Director twice and is known for directing movies including Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Jurassic Park. Spielberg also addressed serious issues in his work such as The Color Purple, Empire of the Sun, Schindler’s List, Amistad, and Saving Private Ryan as well as Munich, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, and The Post.

Allyn’s mother Kate Capshaw is best known for her role as Willie Scott in 1984 action-adventure film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom which was directed by Steven Spielberg. She retired from acting in 2001.