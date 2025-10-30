HOLLYWOOD—It feels like it has been forever, but alas, my Tuesday guilty pleasure from Tyler Perry, “The Oval” is back, and we didn’t just get one episode, we got TWO EPISODES! Yes, the first episode, ‘On Your Mark’ witnessed Nancy being arrested after Richard decided to turn the tables on his wife because of her antics. Nancy was being framed and she started to suffer an asthma attack. Not much help from Sharon on the situation if we’re being honest. Richard is such a ‘Bitter Betty.’

Sam and Richard you should be worried about Priscilla who will be out for blood on her pal being setup for a crime she did not commit. Back inside The White House, Hunter conferred with Isaac about their predicament. The locker room talk between these two is so awkward. Bobby and Simone are seriously still flirting with danger knowing the stakes at risk. Do you want Eli go to scorched Earth!

Allan was not happy that Donald was requesting his services, as it felt like a complete setup, just as Lily decided to trade barbs with her ‘husband’ and his lover Kyle. Kyle wanted to utilize Jason to try to neutralize Hunter, and use Sam as a bargaining chip. Yeah, I don’t think that is going to work. Eli questioned Sam about his whereabouts, just as Victoria and Eli had a face-to-face about who is the actual power player.

Victoria made her presence and prowess known, as she warned Eli not to ever disrespect her again. Victoria warned Eli that Sam despises Donald, and the issue of trust came front-and-center, as she reassured him that ONLY she can be trusted. So they’re really going to utilize a strike team to get Hunter out of hiding? Yeah, that sounds like a complete freaking mess waiting to happen. Allan found himself smitten by a beautiful woman while he was having a drunk at the bar.

She had a face that Allan didn’t recall, she explained she met him earlier in the day and he scolded her, and she has him where she wants him. I wonder if she is a plant from Donald? Richard questioned Sharon about Dale’s whereabouts, as he’s concerned Dale is the only witness who can identify Sam as the culprit who actually stabbed and killed his father. Richard, Sharon just popped back up on the canvas, do you honestly think she has answers? She doesn’t.

Max and Alonzo conversed about Bobby’s whereabouts, which had Max not the least bit pleased as he discovered his pal was securing the First Lady. Jason being Jason thought talking big and bad to Isaac would instill some sort of fear in him, but it did not. Once Isaac left Jason’s bedroom, he snuck into the tunnels proving how he has been maneuvering around The White House committing his mischievous deeds. The episode concluded with Sharon conversing with Dale to stay low as people might be looking for him. Talk about a stunner, with Sharon getting kidnapped.

Our double header picked up with ‘The Fight For Power’ where Sharon was fighting her attacker, who was refusing to reveal any details. I feel like this might have do something with Kareem. I’m sorry, but this storyline just feels wasteful and stupid. OMG Tyler Perry, after having a solid first episode, this second episode is a complete disaster so far. I was correct, the kidnapping has something to do with Kareem owing people money.

Hunter and Isaac discovered that Jason might be up to no good, yet again, as Hunter tried to pry information from his son about Eli and not being able to trust him or Sam. While Bobby and Max were having drinks at the bar, they spotted Allan having drinks with a lady pal. Dale called Allan while he was speaking to his new acquaintance. Wow, even this woman suspects Allan is gay, and Dale went along with this charade, and things got hot and heavy between Allan and his new female friend.

Yeah, Allan is being played here and he has no idea. Kyle was worried about things being so quiet in The Oval. Alonzo warned Sam that Kyle is searching for him, as it was apparent Sam was willing to end the charade involving Nancy, but Richard had to give him the word to do so. Allan was not happy to learn that Rachel drugged him while they were having sex. Dale interrupted Rachel and Allan, and damn did Dale spill way too much.

Sorry, this second episode, is such a bummer for me. Nothing of actual value has unfolded in this episode, I guess beyond Donald and Kyle tracking Allan’s car and for what? Rachel is playing Allan like a fiddle, as it was obvious she started to scour his place looking for evidence. Damn, Allan just struck someone with his vehicle, while not paying attention, and Kyle and Donald having the goods on him. We shall see what happens next week on “The Oval.”