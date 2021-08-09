WESTWOOD—The Dixie Fire has become the third-largest wildfire in the history of California’s wildfires after growing 110 square miles from Thursday, August 5 thru Friday, August 6. The fire started on July 13 and continues to burn many miles.

The fire originally started in Feather River Canyon north of Sacramento. It has now destroyed 134 structures, threatens more than 13,871 structures, and caused many evacuations in the surrounding cities. California Fire Spokesperson Rick Carhart indicated the Lassen County community of Westwood could potentially be threatened because of how rapid the fire is spreading.

The fire has only been contained 35 percent as of recent updates and spans across an area of 676 square miles. On Wednesday, August 3, the fire tore through a small town called Greenville. It leveled the town burning through the downtown region, including more than century-old buildings.

According to Cal Fire, the steep terrain, heavy fuel loading, spot fires, and the wind being in alignment with the canyons are making the containment of the fire difficult. They also reported that they are strategizing tactics to protect cultural resources, critical infrastructure, and private property in the path of future fire growth near State Route 44 around Peninsula Village, as far east as Greenhorn. As a result, additional resources have also been ordered.

For more information and updates on the Dixie Fire visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents.