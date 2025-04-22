The U.S. Department of Justice has shut down its National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET), making a big shift in how the government approaches the crypto field.

The DOJ formed NCET in 2022 to fight crypto-related crime by bringing together experts in cybercrime, money laundering, and digital forensics. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche ended the unit’s mission “effective immediately.”

Trump’s DOJ Makes Big Changes to Crypto Enforcement

This change came shortly after President Trump signed Executive Order 14178, which is trying to clear regulatory confusion and boost blockchain innovation.

The DOJ will now focus on serious crimes such as terrorist financing, drug trafficking, and human trafficking that involve crypto, rather than pursuing actions that look like financial regulation.

This change aligns with Trump’s bigger goal to make the U.S. a global crypto leader. He’s made it clear that federal agencies should support blockchain development instead of restricting it.

Blanche’s memo stated plainly: “The Department of Justice is not a digital assets regulator,” criticizing the previous administration’s “regulation by prosecution” approach.

More Crypto-Friendly America Takes Shape

Many investors have been waiting for exactly this kind of policy change. Ending the DOJ’s active crypto litigation could remove the uncertainty that has hung over the industry.

Unclear regulations have been a huge barrier for all kinds of investors, with many exchanges and token creators previously targeted under vague compliance rules.

With this new approach, the U.S. is sending a clear message that crypto is here to stay, and Washington won’t block innovation.

This stance will likely bring new money into these areas, including meme coins, which continue to attract large online communities and create viral market movements.

For those exploring this field, analysts from Bitcoinist break down the best meme coins that are gearing up for some serious gains during this cycle.

Trump’s Crypto Moves Are Already Affecting Markets

Just weeks ago, the president ordered the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve – a national crypto stockpile that could help make Bitcoin part of the U.S. monetary system.

Sources close to the Treasury say this reserve might eventually hold over 200,000 BTC, similar to moves made by El Salvador and other pro-Bitcoin countries.

There’s also discussion about a federal crypto collection that would include Ethereum and other big assets. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Crypto Czar David Sacks are leading the working group that will decide how they might be stored and used for government payments.

Crypto markets have responded quickly to these changes. After news about Trump’s $TRUMP meme coin broke, prices surged from $10 to nearly $75 in less than a week, showing how closely the new administration is tied to crypto sentiment.

Bitcoin also jumped 8% when the DOJ confirmed it was closing NCET, according to CoinGecko.

Conclusion

This is much more than just a policy change – it’s a complete repositioning of the U.S. in the global crypto economy. By moving away from overbearing rules and focusing on serious threats, the government is making space for more innovation.

For investors, and especially those watching high-risk, high-reward tokens, current conditions open some exciting possibilities.

If the U.S. follows through, we could be seeing the start of a much bigger crypto chapter – and with meme coins possibly becoming surprising stars of the show.