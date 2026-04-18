BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, April 17, the Beverly Hills Police Department informed Canyon News via email that two juveniles were arrested for recklessly driving electric motorcycles.

On December 10, 2025, two juveniles were recklessly driving and performing exhibition

stunts on electric motorcycles through Beverly Hills. Officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department attempted to stop the juveniles, who fled in a reckless manner.

Through follow-up investigation, both individuals were identified. With the help of the Culver City Police Department, BHPD officers arrested both suspects at Culver City High School on April 16, 2026.

The BHPD reminds the community that electric motorcycles, while increasingly popular, can pose significant safety risks when operated irresponsibly. Reckless driving behaviors, including exhibition stunts, endanger not only the riders but also pedestrians and other motorists.

Riders are urged to operate these vehicles with caution, wear appropriate safety gear, and strictly obey all traffic regulations.

“The Beverly Hills Police Department will not tolerate reckless or unlawful operation of any vehicle. Enforcement efforts will continue to ensure the safety of our community, and individuals who engage in dangerous behavior will be held accountable,” the BHPD stated.