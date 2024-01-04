LOS ANGELES—On Wednesday, January 3, the Los Angeles Police Department Operations-Central Bureau Family Justice Center Detectives asked for the public’s help in locating a suspect of a domestic violence that killed the victim’s pet.

The LAPD reported on January 2, around 11:50 a.m., the suspect, David Sumlin, 32, became involved in an argument with the victim where he held a pillow over the victim’s dog and pointed a firearm into the pillow. Sumlin stated, “it’s either you or the dog.” He proceeded to fired two rounds into the pillow striking the 4-month-old puppy, where officers transported the puppy to a local animal shelter where it later died.

Sumlin is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6 feet and 7 inches inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is a transient who frequents the area of 7th Street and Stanford Avenue in the Downtown Los Angeles area. The firearm used during the incident has not been found. Anyone who sees Sumlin is asked to not approach and contact 911.

Anyone with details on the suspect should call Officer J. Roman at Operations-Central Bureau Family Justice Center (213) 709-9017. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.