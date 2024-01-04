WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced on Wednesday, January 3 that they will continue the tradition of joining hundreds of communities across the country in a National Day of Service to commemorate the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day federal holiday.

On Saturday, January 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. West Hollywood urges community members to participate in the West Hollywood Elementary Beautification Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event, located at 970 N. Hammond Street. Residents, visitors, and community members are invited to take part in this Day of Service. Volunteers will perform various landscaping, clean-up, painting, and other beautifying tasks at the school.

Details are available on West Hollywood’s Community Engagement and Volunteer Opportunities at www.weho.org/volunteer and there is a link to a registration volunteer portal on that page. Volunteers are requested to register in advance and must be 13 years of age or older to participate. All registered volunteers will receive confirmation and check-in details.

For 2024, West Hollywood Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service will include a two-week virtual donation drive to benefit the West Hollywood Homeless Initiative. It will run from Friday, January 12 through Wednesday, January 31. Visit www.weho.org/vounteer for details; donations can be made directly online at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/homeless.

MLK Jr. Day became a federal holiday in 1994. For more details about West Hollywood’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event, please contact Larissa Fooks, West Hollywood’s Community Programs Coordinator, at (323) 848-6413 or at lfooks@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.