CALIFORNIA—On October 31 at 12:19 a.m. a stabbing was reported on Hollywood Boulevard and Whitley Avenue, where officers from the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division and Los Angeles Fire Department (LAPD) EMS responded to a 911 call at 12:20 a.m. as reported via the Citizen App.



At 12:33 a.m., firefighters arrived at the scene and found two stabbing victims. Cell phone footage captured the streets crowded with foot traffic.



Officers barricaded the streets blocking traffic with their SUVs and cordoned off the remaining area with crime scene tape during the investigation. Video captured the EMS helicopter was hovering overhead.

People were on the street celebrating Halloween when the incident occurred between Cherokee Avenue and Whitley Avenue at approximately 10:05 p.m.



Both victims were taken to area hospitals. The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 20 and 35 years of age and is still at large.



Anyone with details on the incident is asked to call LAPD Hollywood Division at (213) 972-2971.