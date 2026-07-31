WASHINGTON D.C—On July 29, the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci sat before the Senate Homeland Security, and the Chairman of Government Affairs Committee, U.S. Senator Rand Paul, M.D., (R-KY). Dr. Fauci took questions regarding his handling and spread of the COVID-19 Virus.



Senator Rand Paul, and the Government Affairs Committee challenged recently acquired evidence coming from the personal diaries of Dr. Fauci. The committee questioned him repeatedly about the lies and deceit surrounding what the American people were told by the then, most senior infectious disease advisor.

“Attacks on me, quite frankly are attacks on science, Dr. Fauci’s responded.



“I served at the NIH [National Institute of Health] for over 54 years, 38 of those as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Over that period, I proved that I believe in and respect the value of legitimate congressional oversight, Fauci stated in his opening statement.



Fifty-four years ago, Fauci was studying AIDS and HIV. Those born in (or before) the 1960s and 1970s may remember when AIDS and HIV were still in Africa. Recently, some social media commenters born after 1980 were using their platforms to convince others that this was a lie, but it’s not. It happened before they were born. There were zero known cases of AIDS in the United States prior to 1980.



In 1966 AIDS infected someone in Haiti. It wasn’t until June 1981 that the first cases of AIDS/HIV were identified in patients residing in New York and Los Angeles.



The following statement came directly from The Miller Center.



“Dr. Anthony Fauci began studying HIV/AIDS in 1981, treating some of the very first patients with the mysterious new illness before it even had the name AIDS.”



1.2 million people are estimated to have AIDS in the United States today, 90,000 of whom live in Los Angeles County.



According to Worldometer, there have been 111,820,082 cases of the Coronavirus in the United States. 1,219,487 people have died from COVID, and 109,814,428 people had the disease and recovered.



This happened as Dr. Fauci stood in front of the American people and publicly took vaccine after vaccine. His diary accounts tell of the side effects he had in his lungs from the vaccine.



When the Senators questioned Dr. Fauci about the lies he told the American people, he claimed the 5th Amendment 111 times.



During the time that both AIDS/HIV and COVID-19 Spread and claimed lives worldwide under Dr. Fauci’s supervision, he was on the payroll. It was a vaccine created under Fauci’s care that was sold world wide to cure the Wuhan-Borne disease.



Before then, President Joe Biden left office, he pardoned Dr. Fauci. Many question, if the President was of sound mind when he did so. Others have publicly questioned if an autopen pardoned Dr. Fauci or if it was indeed President Biden.



Today, Dr. Fauci receives a $300,000 monthly pension in the form of an annuity, from the United States.









