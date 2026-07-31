PACIFIC PALISADES—On July 30, at 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department received a 911 call of a truck that crashed into a one-story commercial building at 14830 W. Pacific Coast Highway and Chautauqua Boulevard. The building was vacant at the time of the crash.



LAPD Engine 69 was first on the scene of the crash. The driver was trapped inside the truck. Firefighters on scene reported that the crash may have been caused by break failure.



The Department of Transportation was called to the crash site to direct traffic. Multiple police and fire department responded to assist. Directions to the site read, “Go PCH to TACOA with 881, please.”



LAFD, LAPD, SMPD, and DOT managed road closures and heavy traffic delays in the vicinity of Chautauqua Boulevard and Channel Road during the rescue operation.



An estimated 35 firefighters responded to the call. Heavy rescue equipment, hydraulic tools, and the Jaws of Life were used to cut the victim out of the crushed cab of his truck, where the drivers’ legs were pinned, he was rescued at 1:26 p.m. and transported to an area hospital for treatment. No additional details about the incident have been released to the public.