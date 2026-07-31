UNITED STATES—I cannot believe it. It seemed like summer just dawned upon us, and we are already at the end of the July and ushering in the month of August. Yes, you have about 4 weeks left and the kids will be headed back to school, the routine that so many people don’t love kicks into gear. Secretly, I kinda of love it as it seems people get back in gear as a result of this.

I’ve never been a fan of summer. I don’t like the stifling heat, the oppressive humidity and the sun itself bothers me. This is probably one of the reasons I could never reside in the South. The heat would drive me crazy, and I just couldn’t handle that weather on a consistent basis all around.

With that said, you have people planning and prepping those final vacations with the family before many kiddos, tweens, teens and undergraduates start to prepare for the school year. If you visit any retailer, you’re already seeing the Halloween merchandise in stores and the Spirit Halloween establishments popping up as well. Yes, it seems like society wants us to realize that summer is already over, but it’s not.

With that said, the school supplies are already out in the masses so for kids wanting to not think about school, the universe is constantly reminding that school is soon upon us and coming faster than you can imagine. Perhaps the biggest perk of the summer months is the amount of daylight that we receive. You can get up super early and do things outdoors, you can stay out much later than you expected.

You have more work to do around the house during the summer months, than doing the winter months. People are much more active. Walks are being taken, exercise is being done outside, pets are being active and you get to take care of your yard in your process as well. When August comes, you’re not in the mindset of summer anymore you’re thinking about those final months of the year, i.e. the fall, winter, the upcoming holidays, football season, collegiate sports and so much more.

Honestly, summer is a time of relaxation if you want to be honest, and the fall is the kickoff for the return of reality where everything seems to become a bit more chaotic, but you get a slice of normalcy. You’re spending more time with family, you get the opportunity to prepare for the holidays, you reflect on things you accomplished during the year, but overall, you start to remember the good ole days of summer!

Written By Jason Jones