WOODLAND HILLS—On Wednesday, November 2, Kevin Gonzales, who was the driver involved in a fatal crash in Woodland Hills has been arrested. On November 1, at approximately 9 p.m. Gonzalez crashed his Toyota Camry into a Ford Mustang in the 23100 block of Mulholland Drive were both vehicles erupted into flames.



The occupants of the Mustang, later identified as one of the owners of the Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu, Andrea Bullo, and his 13-year-old son, Marco, were trapped as firefighters fought off the flames. Both Bullo and his young son were pronounced dead at the scene.

Reports indicate that Gonzales, who is suspected of driving under the influence, and at a high rate of speed was able to escape his vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.



According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate locator, Kevin Ivan Gonazales, 21, was booked into Los Angeles Police Department Valley Jail, 6240 Sylmar Avenue, in Van Nuys on a felony charge.



Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while intoxicated is a felony offense punishable by 4-10 years of prison time in a California prison.