WOODLAND HILLS/TOPANGA CANYON—On Friday, July 31, around 9:40 a.m., a driver in his mid-30s allegedly stabbed another motorist during a road rage confrontation at the corner of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills. The suspect, described as wearing an orange or yellow hat and a safety uniform, fled the scene in a dark gray Acura.

According to Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations Officer Jeff Miller, the suspect was later taken into custody about two miles away, near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Dumetz Road. The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on scene to treat the victim before he was transported to a hospital, where their condition is unknown.

The suspect could face potential felony charges, such as assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, or mayhem, though nothing has been confirmed.

Drivers are reminded that the safest response to a road rage confrontation is to avoid engaging, stay in the vehicle with doors locked, and contact police rather than exiting to confront another driver.