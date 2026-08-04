HOLLYWOOD HILLS—After 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at a house in the 2000 block of Outpost Drive in the Hollywood Hills in response to reports of a burglary. They found a man trespassing at a home owned by the actress Nia Long.

Long is best known for her role as Brandi in the John Singleton film “Boyz N the Hood” and recently for her role as Katherine Jackson, the mother of Michael Jackson, in the biopic “Michael.” Long also appeared in the films “Love Jones,” “The Best Man” and “The Best Man Holiday.” She also appeared in several episodes of the Will Smith sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and in “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Long also appeared in the films “Made in America,” “Soul Food” and “Friday.”

While Long owns the home, she does not live there, her son Massai Dorsey II stays at the residence. Police cars arrived on the scene, where officers found the man and his dog standing at the top of a staircase outside the front door. Officers secured the scene and issued instructions. The suspect started to descend towards the officer, who drew their weapons. He was informed to lie down, which the trespasser did in the driveway.

He was taken into custody for trespassing, and an officer took the dog’s leash and led it away. Officers remained on the property to document the crime and attempted to determine transpired.

Authorities have not released any additional information to the public, including the man’s name or age.