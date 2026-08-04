WOODLAND HILLS—The Los Angeles Rams could have an update on Aaron Donald’s potential return to the NFL by the end of next week. Head Coach Sean McVay has made headlines recently, indicating the likelihood of Donald’s return is trending upward. McVay stated, “Things are looking positive” during an interview with Sports Central LA

The team is currently practicing at Loyola Marymount University for training camp and is expected to return to its Woodland Hills facility on Friday, August 7. Once they return to Woodland Hills, the team is expected to have an update on Donald’s situation.

The Rams are currently overall betting favorites across major sportsbooks to win the Super Bowl next season. Roster additions this offseason, including pass rusher Myles Garrett and cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, have the team positioned to be strong on both sides of the ball heading into the year.

Adding Donald into the mix would be not only historic, but nightmare-inducing for opposing quarterbacks. Opponents would be unable to double-team both Garrett and Donald at the same time, which would open the door for countless one-on-one matchups on the edge.

Donald retired in March 2024 after a 10-year career with the Rams, finishing with 111 career sacks across 154 regular-season games, eight AP First Team All-Pro selections, and 10 Pro Bowl nods. If he returns, it will solidify the LA Rams as one of the most formidable defensive fronts in NFL history.