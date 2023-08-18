LOS ANGELES– After the devastating wildfires in Maui, Hawaii which have displayed natures wrath, all 12 of the Los Angeles area professional sports teams are stepping up to the plate or catching a TD in order to help the victims of this tragedy. On Thursday, August 17 these organizations donated $450,000 to help people affected by the wildfires in Maui.

The Los Angeles Angels, Angel City Football Club, Chargers, Clippers, Dodgers, Anaheim Ducks, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Kings, Lakers, Rams and Sparks have come together to support the American Red Cross relief efforts for those in need.

The Rams will use their preseason game Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium to help those affected by the wildfires. The team said money raised through both the sale and auction of custom-made “Malama Maui” shirts as well as the in-game 50/50 Raffle will support Red Cross efforts.

“Our thoughts are with those in need after the devastating wildfires swept through Hawaii,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are so grateful for partners like the Los Angeles Rams as we work together to provide comfort and hope for communities in the wake of these catastrophic wildfires.”

The number of Lahaina residents still unaccounted for is probably over 1,000, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday.

California and Hawaii, though separated by more than 2,000 miles, are connected through sports and a robust Hawaiian community that calls Southern California home. Many of Los Angeles’ teams have contributed to that relationship.

Los Angeles sports and Hawaii have always shared a bond. The trainquility of the beautiful island has helped teams unite from the distractions, traffic and pressure that comes from competing in the City of Angels.

For instance, The Lakers held training camps in Hawaii for more than 25 years, have played multiple preseason games in Honolulu and had a Showtime reunion on Maui in 2022.

This week, the Rams worked with Hawaiian designer Saedene Ota from the Sae Design Group based in Maui to design special “Mālama Maui” t-shirts that Rams players, coaches and staff will wear on-field during warm-ups. The shirts are in Rams colors and incorporate the Rams “LA” mark into the word Mālama, which is the Hawaiian word that means “to care for and protect.”

Mālama Maui” shirts will be available for sale on www.RamsFanShop.com starting Thursday and at The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium starting Saturday with all profits from the sales of these shirts going to support the Red Cross relief efforts.

The shirts are a royal cotton blend t-shirt with the same Maui-inspired design as the on-field shirts, and they will retail for $40.00.

Four years ago, on August 17, 2019, the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium for the first preseason game in more than 40 years to be played in Hawaii. The Los Angeles Rams remain extremely popular in Hawaii.

The Rams continue to have a presence on the Hawaiian Islands through their relationship with KHON-FOX-2 in Honolulu which broadcasts Los Angeles Rams preseason games, including this Saturday’s game.