SHERMAN OAKS—On March 16, the Casa Vega Mexican restaurant located at 13301 Ventura Boulevard, fell victim to an arson. The fire, that was set in a nearby dumpster, was extinguished before causing damage to the restaurant itself.



The owner, Christina Vega, told reporters on the scene that she believed the fire was started by transients and had the flames hit the nearby grease trap, there would have been an “explosion.”



Reports indicate that vagrants have wreaked havoc on the area. The homeless of Sherman Oaks have been setting fires and causing damage to area businesses.



This restaurant has been a big part of Sherman Oaks history and community for over 60 years. The family-owned restaurant was opened by Christina Vega’s father, Ray Vega. Christina Vega took over the restaurant following the death of her father in January 2021.



Casa Vega was featured in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 comedy-drama produced by Columbia Pictures, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” starring Leonard DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Luke Perry, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, and many others. The restaurant has a brick wall in the dining room with a leather booth that has Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt’s characters emblazoned in it.



Canyon News reached out to Christina Vega for a statement and possibly a photograph of the famous restaurant, but did not hear back in time for print.